Custard to be reinstated in Aberdeenshire after school petition
Custard is to return to Aberdeenshire school menus following a petition from pupils.
Aberdeenshire Council had said in April that primary menus had been "refreshed" in line with new nutritional requirements.
So pupils at Rhynie Primary took action to reinstate their favourite puddings, described as the "best in the world".
Children will now return to schools from the autumn break with custard on the menu.
During a meeting of the Aberdeenshire education committee it was agreed the issue would be subject to a report later in the year.
It will form part of a review already planned into school meals.
It was confirmed that while the report is ongoing, children would have custard back as a lunch option in October.
'Balanced diet'
Alternative dessert options such as muffins and gingerbread have been provided instead.
Scottish government nutrition guidelines aim to limit sugar intake and encourage consumption of fruit and vegetables.
The school petition has been instigated by pupils Angus Beverly and William Dibb.
Under the heading "Removal of puddings from school dinner menu", the pupils wrote: "The puddings that we love, cooked by Mrs Moir, are the best in the world and we don't want to lose them.
"They are part of a balanced diet for us and we know that Mrs Moir reduces the sugar content as much as possible.
"We ask kindly that you revert back to having puddings as part of our choice for dinner."