Aberdeen beach and city centre plans move onto next stage
- Published
Aberdeen councillors have voted to take forward new plans for the beach area, including a potential new football stadium.
Aberdeen FC previously secured permission for a new ground at Kingsford on the city outskirts, where they have opened training facilities.
However talks have since taken place over strengthening links between the city centre and beachfront.
A further report on the beach masterplan will be heard in November.
An amendment from councillor Ian Yuill against any public funding being used for the stadium aspect of the plans was defeated at the city growth and resources committee on Wednesday evening.
Committee convener Ryan Houghton said a stadium might form part of the eventual plans but that decision did not need to be made before full business cases were heard.
'Real sense of urgency'
The proposal is to build the new stadium next to the beach leisure centre site.
The committee also voted to take proposals, including the potential pedestrianisation of part of Union Street, to the next stage.
"Spaces for People" measures on Union Street and Belmont Street will remain in place until a final plan for transport on the city's main thoroughfare is agreed. A further report is due to come to the committee later in the year.
Mr Houghton said: "There's a real sense of urgency people have for changing the future of the city.
"We need to made a city centre that people want to spend time in".