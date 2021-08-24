Second man, 77, dies after Peterhead scaffolding accident
- Published
A second 77-year-old man has died after a scaffolding accident in Aberdeenshire.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Merchant Street, Peterhead, at 15:00 last Wednesday.
One man, named locally as George Forbes, aged 77, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland said the second 77-year-old man - named locally as Alistair Buchan - died on Monday.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and inquiries are ongoing.