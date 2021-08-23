Warrant issued over 2018 Moray crash which left five dead
- Published
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Italian man accused of causing the deaths of five people in a crash - including his four-year-old son - on a Scottish road.
Alfredo Ciociola, 49, from Sicily, is accused of dangerous driving on the A96 near Keith, Moray, in July 2018.
The High Court in Aberdeen heard he had failed to appear due to family concerns.
Judge Lady Haldane agreed to grant a motion for a warrant.
Mr Ciociola denies causing the five deaths, and serious injury, by dangerous driving.
He is alleged to have crashed after falling asleep at the wheel.
Four-year-old Lorenzo Ciociola and Frances Saliba, 63 - passengers in a minibus Mr Ciociola was driving - died.
Edward Reid, 63, of Macduff, Audrey Appleby, 70, and Evalyn Elrick, 69, both of Aberchirder, who were in another vehicle also died.
'Genuine concerns'
Four others were also hurt in the crash.
Defence counsel Ian Duguid told the court that Mr Ciociola's wife was seriously injured in the crash, was self-isolating and was unable to look after their young children.
Mr Duguid said Mr Ciociola had "genuine concerns" about the wellbeing of his family in his absence and had decided not to attend.
Advocate depute Derick Nelson said it was difficult not to have sympathy with Mr Ciociola's position, but that people faced difficult decisions and he had been advised of the potential warrant.
Mr Nelson said the only way to ensure his future attendance was to grant a warrant.
Lady Haldane said: "The tragic circumstances of this case are not lost on me. It's very easy on a human level to understand how Mr Ciociola feels as he does".
However, the judge said he had elected not to appear and that there was nothing else she could properly do to secure his appearance other than grant the Crown motion for a warrant.