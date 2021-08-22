Man dies in hospital after Stonehaven boat capsize rescue
A man has died after a small fishing boat capsized in Aberdeenshire.
Police said the alarm was raised in Catterline Bay, Stonehaven, at about 16:40 on Saturday.
The 61-year-old, who has not been named, was one of three men rescued after a passing fishing boat alerted the coastguard.
A force spokeswoman said two other men, aged 58 and 67, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. There are no suspicious circumstances.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said one of the men was picked up while sitting on the upturned hull.
Another member of the crew was rescued by Stonehaven RNLI lifeboat and transferred to hospital via helicopter.
The third man managed to swim ashore.
RNLI lifeboats from Montrose also responded to the incident as well as coastguard teams from Arbroath, Stonehaven and Montrose.