Man aged 77 dies after falling from scaffolding in Peterhead
A 77-year-old man has died and another man aged 77 has been seriously injured after they fell from scaffolding on a building in Aberdeenshire.
Police were called to the scene in Merchant Street, Peterhead, at 15:00.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the Health and Safety Executive had been made aware and inquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.
The spokesperson added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.