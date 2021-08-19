New Aberdeen FC stadium could be at beachfront near Pittodrie
- Published
A new Aberdeen FC stadium could be built at the city's beachfront, close to the club's current Pittodrie home.
The club previously secured permission for a new ground at Kingsford on the outskirts of Aberdeen, where they have already opened training facilities.
However talks have since taken place over strengthening links between the city centre and beachfront.
Councillors are due to discuss the stadium and leisure plans at a meeting next Wednesday.
They will hear proposals to build the new stadium next to the beach leisure centre site.
It comes after Aberdeen FC's plans for a new £50m 20,000-seater stadium proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill, were given a legal go-ahead in March 2019.
However, campaigners claimed the site was an incursion into green belt land, and alternatives were available.
In a statement the club it "remains supportive of the council's ambitious vision" for both the city centre and the beachfront.
"We're really impressed with both the scale and pace of the work to date", Aberdeen FC said.
"A new stadium at the beach, as part of an integrated approach to leisure and community amenities, is very exciting and we will continue to input constructively to the various consultations and studies which will inform the final plans".