Mountain bikes worth £30,000 stolen in Monymusk
Police are appealing for witnesses after mountain bikes worth £30,000 were stolen in an early-morning raid in Aberdeenshire.
Thieves broke in to Bennachie Bike Bothy in Monymusk shortly after 01:00 on Wednesday and escaped with six bikes.
Officers want to a trace three men and a van which was parked near the premises around the time of the crime.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Police Scotland.
Det Sgt Erika Griffiths said the bikes were "custom-built and unique".
The shop said on social media they were "utterly devastated" and echoed the police appeal for help to trace the bikes.
