Pedestrian badly injured during Aberdeen police pursuit
A car which struck and badly injured a man in Aberdeen was being pursued by police at the time, it has been revealed.
The black Seat Leon Cupra had failed to stop for police in the Northfield area at about 14:00 on Monday.
It was pursued and the pedestrian was injured on Great Northern Road a short time later.
The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).
The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
The car was found abandoned a short time later in St Machar Place and police are trying to trace the driver and a passenger.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers.
The scene of the collision was closed for about nine hours to allow investigation work.
Det Inspector Jamie Sherlock said: "Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we urge anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.
"In particular, we ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the Seat, before and after the crash, to contact officers."