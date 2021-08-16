Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with car in Aberdeen
- Published
A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after he was struck by a car in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on Great Northern Road at about 14:05.
A force spokesman said inquiries into the collision were ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact officers.
The road is currently closed between Clifton Road and St Machar Drive while investigations are carried out.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.