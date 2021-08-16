First Orkney golden eagle chicks in almost 40 years perish
- Published
Golden eagles have been unable to successfully rear the first chicks hatched in Orkney in almost 40 years.
RSPB Scotland staff had confirmed chicks at the nature reserve in Hoy in May, but it is now thought they succumbed to cold and wet weather.
The birds of prey were once a common sight across the islands but just a single pair was left by 1848.
Orkney had to wait until 1966 to see the return of breeding golden eagles, but one of those adults died in 1982.
Experts remains optimistic the golden eagles will return to breed.
Their exact location had not been revealed.
'Disappointing news'
RSPB Scotland's Hoy warden Lee Shields said: "There was great excitement in May when the first golden eagle chicks for almost 40 years were confirmed on the island.
"However, the behaviour of the birds later that month suggested that all was not progressing as normal.
"Although this was disappointing news for those following the fortunes of Hoy's eagle population, it isn't all that unusual for young birds like this to make mistakes in their early nesting attempts and they did well to get to chick stage.
"Local eagle watchers remain hopeful that the golden eagles will return for a fresh attempt next year."
The species typically has one or two chicks at a time.
The most recent national survey in 2015 put their UK numbers at more than 500 pairs.
In 2018, Orkney's first white-tailed eagle chicks for more than 140 years hatched in Hoy.
The terrain in uninhabited areas of the island is described as being "well-suited" for eagles.