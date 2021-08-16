Unpaid work for Findhorn eco-community fire starter
A man who admitted starting two fires that caused £400,000 of damage to the Findhorn eco-community in Moray has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Community centre manager Joseph Clark, 49, started the fires after learning he was going to be made redundant and his on-site residency would end.
The fires on 12 April destroyed the eco-village's community centre and sanctuary building.
At Inverness Sheriff Court, he was told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.
It is to be completed within two years.
The community payback order will also see him under supervision for three years.
The Findhorn Foundation is an eco-village with houses, buildings, static caravans and a local shop.
The alarm was raised in the early hours, by which time the fires were well-established.
Safely escaped
Ten fire appliances were called to the site at the height of the blaze, which was contained to the two buildings.
About a dozen people were safely evacuated as firefighters tackled the flames. Clark later handed himself in to police.
The court previously heard the damage to the community centre was valued at £300,000, with £100,000 worth of damage caused to the sanctuary building.
The Findhorn Foundation was formally registered as a Scottish charity in 1972, 10 years after it began life with just a single caravan.
The foundation - described as an international spiritual education centre - has welcomed thousands of people from around the world.