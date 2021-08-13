Shetland's Up Helly Aa fire festival called off for 2022
Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa festival has been called off for the second year in a row.
The main Lerwick event draws visitors from around the world every January, as Shetland's Viking heritage is celebrated.
This year's event was axed as a result of the Covid pandemic.
And organisers say the "continued uncertainty" over guidelines for hosting events means they will postpone next year's festival until 2023.
The various Up Helly Aa festivals remember the Vikings who used to rule the Shetland islands 1,000 years ago.
Squads of warriors parade through the streets by torchlight before the day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.
A statement from the event organiser said the decision to postpone had been taken due to "the continued uncertainty surrounding the guidelines of hosting events and festivals during the release phases of Covid-19".
It added: "Planning for the event takes place a full year ahead of each festival and despite the best efforts to continue organising the festival this year, it is clear now that despite the release of further restrictions there isn't sufficient time to run the event in its normal format.
"Many questions remain however as to what life looks like for this type of event in the coming months and for that reason it's unfair to put the responsibility on the hundreds of volunteers it takes to organise the festival."
Rules for events
Current Covid rules mean large-scale events can resume but organisers of outdoor events for more than 5,000 people and indoor events for more than 2,000 have to apply for permission.
The rules say that face coverings can be removed while dancing, drinking and dining.
Indoor hospitality venues also still have to collect the contact details of customers to help with Test and Protect.