Trains stop for one minute to remember Stonehaven crash victims
Rail services across Scotland will stop for one minute at 09:43 to remember those who died in a train crash southwest of Stonehaven a year ago.
People are being asked to observe a minute's silence at railway stations across the country.
If safe to do so, train services will come to a halt in memory of the three men who died on 12 August last year.
Driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger, Christopher Stuchbury, 62, were killed.
Six other people were injured when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service crashed into a landslide at Carmont, south of Stonehaven, caused by heavy rain.
A memorial plaque will also be unveiled at a private ceremony attended by the families of those who died.
A full report into the crash is expected in the autumn. However, Network Rail's interim report found that the train "struck a pile of washed-out rock and gravel before derailing".
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has said there was "near-continuous heavy rain" in the area between around 05.50 and 09:00 on the day of the crash, which caused "significant flooding".
The 51.5mm (2in) of rain that fell in this period was almost 75% of the monthly total in Aberdeenshire in an average August.
But it was "dry and sunny" when the derailment happened at 09.37. The minute's silence is being held at 09:43 - the time the crash was first reported.
The train was returning towards Aberdeen at the time of the accident due to the railway being blocked. It was travelling at around 73mph - below the maximum permitted speed of 75mph for that section of track - when it struck the debris and derailed to the left, destroying a bridge barrier.
Customers will be made aware of the silence through messages on boards around the country and onboard announcements.
Alex Hynes, ScotRail's managing director, said: "Everyone at Scotland's Railway will always be broken-hearted about the terrible accident at Stonehaven.
"Today, exactly a year on, we pay tribute to Brett, Donald and Christopher, who lost their lives, and also, of course, we remember those who were injured.
"We come together as Scotland's Railway family and we send our love and support to everyone, particularly the loved ones of the deceased, who have been affected by the tragedy. We will never forget."