'My brother died horrifically - it can't be in vain'
- Published
The sister of a man who was murdered by a newly-released prisoner has pledged to fight on after the Crown Office ruled out a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into his death.
Father-of-one Alan Geddes, 56, was stabbed 40 times by Stuart Quinn at his flat in Aberdeen in 2019.
He had offered Quinn, who had been locked out of a homeless unit, a place to stay after they met on a night out.
Quinn was jailed for a minimum of 18 years in February for the murder.
The victim's sister Sandra Geddes met the then justice secretary Humza Yousaf after the trial and an investigation was launched.
She has now been told that the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFAIU) carried out a review of the events leading up to Quinn's release and her brother's murder.
But, following that, the Crown Office has taken the decision not to hold an FAI.
Ms Geddes said she now feared other families would suffer unless the system which allowed violent offender Quinn to be released "without any kind of help or support" was changed.
She said: "They knew this guy was not mentally ill - I'm told he had been assessed. But he becomes psychotic and paranoid when he takes alcohol and illicit drugs.
"Knowing that, and knowing how violent he can become, to allow him out of prison without anywhere to go was a danger to the public. If that continues...well, my brother wasn't the first and he won't be the last.
"But we can't get anything done without an FAI to find out where it went wrong and why he was released.
"My brother died horrifically. I wouldn't want any other family to experience what we've gone through."
During Quinn's trial, the High Court in Glasgow was told he had been freed the day before the killing, after previous convictions for assault.
Quinn was said to be "upset and crying" on his release and was due to receive help for personal issues.
Councils have a duty to offer temporary accommodation to those leaving prison, but Quinn is believed to have insisted he had accommodation lined up.
Multiple injuries
However, the court heard that, unable to find a bed, Quinn ended up in a lap-dancing club in Aberdeen. Mr Geddes was also there with a friend, and chatted with Quinn.
Mr Geddes offered to pay for Quinn to stay at a hotel, but it was full so he allowed Quinn into his flat in the city's Ruthrieston Crescent.
Mr Geddes was later found lying at the bottom of stairs with multiple injuries.
Police arrived to find Quinn clutching a knife and he admitted what he had done.
His victim's sister does not believe Quinn had been given adequate support to prepare him for a safe release back into the community.
Sandra Geddes said: "The government (guidelines) say that any prisoner in the 12 weeks prior to being released should get support and help with accommodation, help with finances and help with getting a job. That didn't happen with Stuart Quinn.
"It also states that if they have alcohol or drug-related problems, they should have more support. Stuart Quinn had no support at all."
She added: "This is not about blame. It's about looking at how the prison system is operating, review it and make it better."
Ms Geddes said she wakes up every morning thinking about what her brother went through and would never want any other family to experience that.
'Such a waste'
She is now calling for a review of the Crown Office decision on an FAI in the hope that it will help Mr Geddes' family - including his young son - to move on.
"My brother died horrifically," she said. "He's got a young son and my priority in the last 16 months has been making sure that he knows that he is loved and has family, so this doesn't define his life.
"I think this investigation may help him in the future, to know that his dad's death wasn't in vain and that something came out of it and lives were saved because of that.
"Alan adored his son, he was his pride and joy, and he has missed out on watching him grow up. I just feel it's such a waste."
The Crown Office said it was keeping the family updated and would respond to any request for a review accordingly.