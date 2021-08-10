BBC News

Death of man held in custody at Aberdeen court to be investigated

image captionThe man became ill before he was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court

The death of a 46-year-old man who was being held in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court is to be investigated.

The man was due to appear in court on 2 June having handed himself in at Kittybrewster police station the previous day in relation to a warrant.

He became ill and was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the Crown Office had directed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate the circumstances.

The spokeswoman added: "We will fully assist the PIRC's inquiries."

