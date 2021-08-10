Death of man held in custody at Aberdeen court to be investigated
The death of a 46-year-old man who was being held in custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court is to be investigated.
The man was due to appear in court on 2 June having handed himself in at Kittybrewster police station the previous day in relation to a warrant.
He became ill and was taken Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but later died.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the Crown Office had directed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to investigate the circumstances.
The spokeswoman added: "We will fully assist the PIRC's inquiries."