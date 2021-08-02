Redevelopment of part of Aberdeen city centre moves step closer
The redevelopment of part of Aberdeen city centre has moved a step closer after the council completed the purchase of two empty buildings.
The local authority has taken over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store.
The former BHS building has been vacant for about seven years. Behind it is the 1970s indoor market.
While detailed plans have yet to come forward, the site could become a new food, drink and retail area.
Plans were approved to demolish the market building in April last year.
A report for councillors recommended buying both sites and redeveloping the space.
It could see continued retail use at the Union Street level, and a mix of retail, food, drink and leisure use at the Hadden Street level.
Aberdeen City Council city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton said: "We have taken over the site of Aberdeen Market and the former BHS store and are looking forward to deciding its future at city growth and resources committee in August as part of our ambitious £150m plan for the city centre."
The operator of Aberdeen Market was placed into liquidation last year.
Administrator Cowgills said Aberdeen Market Village was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation on 11 June, and had ceased trading.
The building closed at the beginning of lockdown.