Three men in hospital after crashed car catches fire near Peterculter
- Published
An 18-year-old man suffered "life-changing injuries" and two others have been taken to hospital after a car crashed onto its roof and caught fire.
The accident happed at about 12:40 on the A93 outside Peterculter, near Aberdeen.
Emergency services called to the scene, a mile from the Rob Roy Bridge, found a grey Audi on its roof and in flames.
The 18-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary along with a 27-year-old man who suffered serious injuries.
A third man, aged 19, was treated for minor injuries.
The road remains closed to allow for a police investigation and surface repairs.
Road Policing Sgt Chris Smith said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and it is important we establish exactly what happened at the time of the crash and in the moments leading up to it.
"If you witnessed the crash and have yet to speak to officers, please get in touch.
"If you were driving in the area before 12.40am and saw a car matching this description, please also come forward.
"We would like to speak to anyone who has dash-cam or CCTV footage which assist with our investigation."