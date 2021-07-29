Fears for 100 Aberdeen jobs at oil services company Baker Hughes
- Published
Oil services company Baker Hughes has told workers it intends to close its base in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen.
It is understood 100 employees could be impacted by the proposed closure.
The company told workers the need to reduce costs means it will have to cease the manufacture of certain offshore well products at the Woodside Road base.
It has started a consultation with staff.
The SNP MP for the area, Richard Thomson, described the proposals as a "devastating blow" for the employees affected.
"Along with my MSP colleague Jackie Dunbar, I will be seeking an urgent meeting with senior management to discuss their announcement", he said.