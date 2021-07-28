Climber rescued after falling 50ft from Bullers of Buchan cliffs
An injured climber was rescued after falling about 50ft from cliffs in Aberdeenshire.
The incident, near Bullers of Buchan on Tuesday night, happened amid fog and thunder and lightning storms.
Peterhead RNLI, Coastguard and ambulance teams were called to the scene.
The casualty was transferred by lifeboat to Peterhead Harbour, and then onto Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.
Air evacuation had not been possible due to the conditions.
Duty Coxswain Patrick Davidson said: "Most importantly, we would all like to wish the casualty a speedy recovery."