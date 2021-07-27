BBC News

Teenager dies and three others hurt in A96 crash

A teenager has died and three other people have been injured in a crash in Moray.

Police said a "distinctive" lime green Ford Fiesta and yellow Ford Transit van were involved on the A96 between Keith and Huntly at about 19:35 on Monday.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Fiesta died at the scene. Three people - aged 19, 23 and 28 - from the van were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 23-year-old was said to be in a critical condition.

An air ambulance was called in and the road was closed for nine hours, but later reopened.

Sgt Craig McNeil, appealing for witnesses, said: "Inquiries are ongoing and we're appealing for people with any information, dash-cam footage and who perhaps saw either vehicle shortly before the crash to contact us."

