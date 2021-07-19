NorthLink ferry diverted to help capsized catamaran crew
- Published
A ferry was diverted to help a rescue operation after a catamaran capsized off the Aberdeenshire coast.
The catamaran, with two people on board, got into difficulties off Cruden Bay on Saturday afternoon.
The NorthLink ferry MV Hrossey launched a fast rescue craft which helped one person from the water.
A small local fishing boat which also responded helped the other person. They were taken ashore by Peterhead lifeboat.
The RNLI said the sailors were well-equipped and were none the worse for their ordeal.
Coxswain David Weir said: "The casualties had done their absolute best to right their vessel but were getting tired and needed assistance.
"They had also made the good decision to dress appropriately for the sea conditions. Despite the weather being very warm at the weekend, the sea around Scotland remains cold all year so the kit they had on kept them safe and alive."
The fishing vessel towed the capsized catamaran into Cruden Bay. The RNLI thanked the ferry and fishing boat crews for their help.