Covid in Scotland: Peterhead FC's team effort on Covid jab
- Published
A special Covid vaccination session has been held for a Scottish football team to encourage other young people to come forward for the jab.
Eight members of Peterhead FC had the vaccine together after their match against Cove Rangers on Saturday.
The club approached NHS Grampian after discovering about half the squad had not had their first vaccine.
The heath board was happy to oblige, as it could help persuade younger people to take up the offer of vaccination.
All adults have now been offered a scheduled appointment for a first dose of a vaccine, but according to latest figures from Public Health Scotland, nearly a third of 18-28 year olds have yet to have had a jab.
Peterhead FC general manager Martin Johnston said there were a range of reasons why so many squad members had not been vaccinated sooner.
"It was mainly because they had received their initial vaccination dates but were unable to attend because of training commitments," he told BBC Scotland.
"The issue there was they hadn't been able to rearrange an alternative date. Some of the guys who have come from professional clubs or have moved north of the border in the summer time haven't got GPs or have just gone off the radar."
The footballers received their first doses together at an established vaccination centre in Peterhead on Saturday afternoon. NHS staff volunteered to come in for the special session.
"It ticked the box for us for getting our guys vaccinated but more importantly it sends a message out to everybody, explained Mr Johnston.
"We know some people have misgivings about getting the vaccination but I think more importantly for most youngsters it's not that they don't want to get the vaccination but they have dropped off the radar a wee bit and haven't had the opportunity to take up their invitation."