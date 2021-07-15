Man accused of Aberdeen stun gun attack on woman told to get lawyer
- Published
A man accused of attacking a woman with a stun gun in Aberdeen has been told by a judge to get a lawyer.
Slawomir Buczynski, 37, is alleged to have committed the crime in Gordons Mills Crescent in April last year.
He represented himself during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
However, Lord Mulholland said because the charge was an alleged domestic abuse incident, the law would prevent him from questioning the woman at any trial.
Mr Buczynski stated he had contacted a legal firm, but he believed any letter in reply had been sent to a former address.
'Absolutely imperative'
The judge then said: "It is absolutely imperative that you get the services of a solicitor.
"The reason is quite simple - you are prohibited from cross-examining the alleged victim in this case.
"You need a lawyer to do that on your behalf."
Lord Mulholland adjourned until a further hearing next month.
Mr Buczynski told the judge he would have a lawyer by then.
Prosecutors allege he pushed the woman, repeatedly held the stun gun against her head and body, discharged the weapon, caused her to fall and then kicked his partner.
He also faces separate charges of possession of the stun gun as well as being threatening and abusive to the woman.