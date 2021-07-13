BBC News

Two charged after puppy dies following Portsoy dog 'attack'

image captionPolice said the incident happened near Target Road in Portsoy

Two people have been charged over the death of a puppy which was reportedly attacked by two other dogs in Aberdeenshire.

Police said the incident happened near Target Road in Portsoy on Saturday afternoon.

A five-month-old puppy was seriously injured and later died.

A 15-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man were charged. A report will be sent to the youth justice management team and the procurator fiscal.

Sgt Graeme Cupples of Police Scotland said it was a "traumatic experience" for the owner of the puppy which died.

"I would ask all dog owners to ensure that their pets are kept on a strong lead and under control when out in public", he added.

