Woman charged over six-figure 'romance fraud'
A 64-year-old woman in England has been arrested and charged in connection with a so-called romance fraud in Scotland.
Police said a 51-year-old woman from Banchory, Aberdeenshire, was duped out of a six-figure sum of money.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the 64-year-old is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Police Scotland said victims of romance fraud, where people are convinced they are in a genuine relationship, are often reluctant to report it.
Det Insp Martyn Thomson said: "Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by means of gaining a person's affection.
"Thereafter, they use that goodwill to encourage the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretences, with a view to them benefiting financially."
He added: "My message to the scammers is clear, if you engage in this type of crime we will identify, trace and arrest you."
What is romance fraud?
According to Action Fraud, romance or dating fraud is where criminals dupe people into sending them money by gaining their trust and convincing them they are in a genuine relationship.
In order to stay safe from such scams, it advises people to:
- Be suspicious of any requests for money from someone they have never met in person, particularly if they have only recently met online
- Speak to family or friends to get advice
- Perform reverse image searches on profile pictures, as they may not be genuine. A reverse image search can find photos that have been taken from somewhere else
Anyone who believes they have been a victim of romance fraud, it said, should report it to their bank immediately and to Action Fraud.