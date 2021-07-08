No criminality in removal of Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens steps
- Published
No crime was committed in the removal of granite steps from historic Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen, police have said.
The gardens originally opened in 1879 and have been undergoing a £28m redevelopment since 2019.
It emerged last month the slab steps had been piled in a residential garden.
Aberdeen City Council referred the matter to police, despite explanations offered by the garden's owner and a council sub-contractor.
Police Scotland said it carried out "extensive inquiries".
A spokesman added: "We can confirm that no criminality has been established and the investigation has now been closed, pending any new information."
Aberdeen City Council said its main contractor at the gardens, Balfour Beatty, had confirmed all of the granite was now stored in a secure site, and the company was working with sub-contractors to ensure the situation did not happen again.
A spokeswoman said: "Council officers will bring a report to the next meeting of the audit, risk and scrutiny committee with a full audit of all the down-takings from Union Terrace Gardens as previously instructed by a meeting of full council."