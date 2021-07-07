Aberdeen Harbour expansion to finish by October 2022
- Published
A £350m expansion of Aberdeen harbour will be completed by October next year following months of delays, harbour bosses have said.
Work to make the new deeper and larger harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.
It will be able to provide space for cruise ships and renewable energy projects.
The delay was caused by the Covid pandemic and the chief contractor pulling out.
Aberdeen Harbour Board warned of the setback last year.
The completed expanded harbour will be expected to provide shelter to ships for the next 100 years.
In June last year, principal contractor Dragados pulled out of the scheme by mutual agreement due to factors including the pandemic.
