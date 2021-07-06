Man admits causing £400,000 Findhorn eco-community fire
A man has admitted starting two fires that caused £400,000 worth of damage to the Findhorn eco-community in Moray.
Community centre manager Joseph Clark, 49, started the blazes after being told he was going to be made redundant and his on-site residency would end.
The fire on 12 April destroyed the eco-village's community centre and sanctuary building.
Clark was remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court and will be sentenced on 16 August.
The court was told the Findhorn Foundation is an eco-village with houses, buildings, static caravans, and a local shop.
Safely evacuated
The alarm was raised at 02:00, by which time the fire was well-established.
There were 10 fire appliances on site at the height of the blaze, which was contained to the two buildings.
About a dozen people were safely evacuated as firefighters tackled the flames.
Clark later handed himself into police and admitted starting the fires.
The court was told that the damage to the community centre was valued at £300,000, with £100,000 worth of damage caused to the sanctuary building.
The Findhorn Foundation was formally registered as a Scottish charity in 1972, 10 years after it began life with just a single caravan.
The foundation - described as an international spiritual education centre - has welcomed thousands of people from around the world.