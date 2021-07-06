New date for scrapped Manchester-Aberdeen flights
EasyJet flights between Aberdeen and Manchester - which were scrapped just days after they were initially announced - are to start next month.
In June, the airline announced plans to fly four times a week between the two destinations from 9 July.
But the service was cancelled after the introduction of a Covid-related ban on non-essential travel between Scotland and parts of north west England.
The measures, which sparked a political row, were lifted last week.
EasyJet said it was pleased its new Aberdeen route would start on 6 August.
Flights between Manchester and Edinburgh were also affected, but the airline said plans for this route remained under review.
Aberdeen International Airport said the reinstatement of the service was welcome news.
A spokesman said: "Rebuilding our connectivity will play a vital role in supporting the economic recovery of the north east, however, we can't afford a stop-start approach as we've seen with this particular route.
"Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost across the travel and tourism sectors and it's important government works with us to provide a clear, safe and long-term recovery plan."