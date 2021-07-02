Public urged to help ease Grampian contact tracing pressure
People testing positive for Covid in Grampian are being urged to reduce the pressure on the region's contact tracing teams.
NHS Grampian said a "significant" increase in cases meant its teams could not contact trace every positive test.
It has asked people who test positive to complete details of their contacts in an online form to reduce the number of phone calls being made by its teams.
The region recorded a further 322 positive cases in the last 24 hours.
After someone has tested positive, their case is logged on the Test and Protect system and a contact tracer conducts a telephone interview to establish where they have been and who they have been in close contact with.
These contacts - people who the "index case" has been in close physical proximity to for long enough to potentially infect them - are then told to isolate and book a test of their own.
'Dramatic increase'
NHS Grampian's deputy director of public health Chris Littlejohn said the current number of cases had led to a "dramatic increase" in the workload of its test and trace teams.
"Regrettably, this means we are not currently in position to contact trace every positive test that comes into the system," he said.
"We are prioritising those individuals most at risk from Covid-19 for telephone calls, those at lower risk will receive a text message with further guidance."
Mr Littlejohn said failure to complete the online form supplied with a positive test result meant the teams had to make an additional phone call.
He added: "Identifying your own contacts, making sure to include those people you live with, allows our team to concentrate on the more complex cases."
'Delays and confusion'
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing that it was "common sense" for the public to "operate in a way that helps test and protect."
She said: "If you test positive and you know you have been in close contact with another individual, you don't have to wait for test and protect to tell them that, you can tell them that straight away."
Meanwhile, hospitality leaders have called for an overhaul of the system, claiming it is "crippling" the sector.
Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said the test and protect system was causing "delays and confusion" for businesses.
It warned that a growing number of businesses were being forced to close.
'Severely testing'
SHG said the lag in test and protect teams coming back to businesses had forced operators to "weigh up the cost of closure versus risk of infection".
Spokesman Stephen Montgomery said: "As a system, it's severely testing and it's not necessarily protecting."
"Responsible operators by nature of their trade, are opting to shut, but at a cost of £15,000 per average-sized business with much needed turnover being lost, this is not viable," he said.
"Tragically, for smaller owners, it is pushing them even deeper into the red, and to the point of no return."