John Lewis Aberdeen store to close permanently
- Published
The John Lewis branch in Aberdeen will be closed permanently, the retailer has confirmed.
Campaigners, local politicians and business leaders had been calling for the department store to remain open.
The city centre shop - which opened in 1989 and employs 265 people - is among eight in the UK closing down.
Jamie Wishart, Aberdeen head of branch, said it was with "immense sadness" that the shop was closing and thanked customers for their loyalty.
John Lewis said the eight stores were "financially challenged prior to the pandemic".
In March, the retailer warned it would be making more store closures after the impact of the pandemic led it to report a hefty annual loss.
Mr Wishart said John Lewis had "served Aberdeen and the surrounding communities with pride and love" for 31 years.
He added: "I would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and for the outpouring of support we have received in these past few months - it's been both heart-warming and uplifting.
"It is with immense sadness that our time here has come to an end."