Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after tractor crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash with a tractor in Moray.
Police Scotland said the incident happened around 13:30 at Pluscarden Road in Elgin.
The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The nature of his injuries are not known.
Emergency services remain at the scene while investigations to establish what happened are carried out. The road has been closed with diversions in place.
The driver of the tractor was uninjured.