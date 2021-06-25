Former Debenhams store could become Aberdeen's main vaccination clinic
- Published
The former Debenhams store in Aberdeen could take over as the city's main coronavirus vaccination clinic.
The vast majority of vaccinations in the city have so far been administered at the TECA/P&J Live complex.
However, it is scheduled to resume its normal operations in the autumn.
It is understood the former city centre Debenhams store in the Trinity shopping centre is being considered as a replacement venue.
Debenhams said in February it would not reopen any of its 15 stores in Scotland once lockdown ended.
While it is expected the adult population will have received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine by September, public health officials are investigating whether a rolling programme of boosters may be necessary.
Extending the vaccine to children aged 12 and over is also being considered.
NHS Grampian said in a statement: "We are currently looking to secure accommodation for city immunisation clinics for once we leave P&J Live, at the end of August."
Meanwhile, drop-in clinics for over 30s in Aberdeen who have yet to receive their first vaccine dose are continuing at TECA until Sunday between 09:00 and 13:00. No appointment is needed.