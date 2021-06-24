'Trowel box' solution to human poo at beauty spot
- Published
Trowels have been left at a popular hillwalking spot in the Cairngorms to deal with a "huge increase" in human waste in the area.
National Trust for Scotland (NTS) hopes visitors to its Mar Lodge Estate in Aberdeenshire will use the tools to dig a hole to bury their waste.
The "trowel box" has been set up at Derry Lodge, a key camping area and a junction for various hillwalking paths.
It forms part of an NTS campaign called "Love this place, leave no trace".
Mar Lodge Estate rangers got their idea for the trowel station after hearing about a similar scheme in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
The scheme is aimed at visitors not aware of the need to take a trowel for the safe disposal of their waste.
Head ranger Paul Bolton said: "Since lockdown ended, we have seen a massive increase of visitors to the area.
"What's been fantastic is that we have welcomed so many new visitors and it's great to see people who have not been to Mar Lodge before and are experiencing the wildlife and landscape for the first time.
"Unfortunately, we have seen a huge increase in human waste not being buried. The station seemed like the ideal way to address this and educate people on the impact."
Mr Bolton said the problem had often been encountered next to paths and a camping area - posing potential health risks to visitors.
He said: "The station was built two weeks ago, and the reaction has been great."