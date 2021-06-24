Aberdeen City Council 'must improve education and housing services'
- Published
Aberdeen City Council needs substantial improvement in education and housing services, the public spending watchdog for local government has said.
The Accounts Commission's best value assurance report said the local authority had significantly improved its performance in the past five years.
However, education and housing were said to be "underperforming".
The council said it had been working to address issues raised, but welcomed the report's positive findings.
The commission said the council ranked among the lowest in Scotland for satisfaction with schools, and that the poverty-related attainment gap for pupils was one of the widest in the country.
Performance across many of its housing services was also said to fall well below the national average.
The Audit Scotland report for the Accounts Commission said the council was already acting to address these issues but that it was crucial that improvement happened faster.
The report said the council responded well to the "multiple impacts" of the Covid pandemic
It also said there were "recognised tensions" between the Conservative, Labour and Independent administration and opposition, but the impact of this on council business had been limited.
However, the report said greater cross-party working would benefit the council and residents.
'Build on progress'
Elma Murray, interim chairwoman of the commission, said the council had made some "major strides" and had an "innovative outlook" in delivering an economic vision for the city.
"But the council will continue to face significant financial pressures, made more pronounced by Covid-19," she said.
"The pandemic is exacerbating inequalities for many across Scotland, and we urge the council to ensure it can support and improve the lives of those vulnerable communities in Aberdeen.
"As well as tough budget choices and managing the impacts of a volatile global oil and gas market, the council must address its underperforming education and housing services."
She added: "The council must build on its recent progress to address how it delivers services, continue to work with communities and develop how it reports on its performance as the city recovers from the pandemic."
Council leader Jenny Laing said significant improvements has been demonstrated in key areas since the 2015 Best Value report, "anchored by organisational restructuring and sound financial stewardship".
She also highlighted the "effectiveness" of the response to the pandemic in supporting vulnerable residents.
"At the same time we recognise that there are areas of operation that require focus and we have been taking steps to address this through service redesign and other measures," she said.
The report will be considered at a council meeting on 23 August.