Shetland knife murder pair win life sentence appeals
A man and a woman who murdered a mother-of-two in Shetland have had their life sentences cut.
Ross MacDougall, 32, and Dawn Smith, 29, stabbed 40-year-old Tracy Walker to death in Lerwick in July 2019.
MacDougall was jailed for 23 years and Smith for 20 years in 2020.
They petitioned the Court of Criminal Appeal. MacDougall's sentence was cut to a minimum of 20 years and Smith's to 17 years before they become eligible for parole.
The pair instructed lawyers to argue that they were victims of a miscarriage of justice.
Judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Pentland and Lord Turnbull were told that the minimum jail terms imposed on them were too severe.
Their lawyers argued that the punishment parts should be reduced to bring them into line with people who had been convicted of similar offences.
The judges agreed with the defence submissions on sentencing. Lady Dorrian noted in her response that the reason for the changes lay in MacDougall's criminal record.
She said: "We accept this was a case of extreme violence, and that it was aggravated by the purpose of robbery.
"Nevertheless we are persuaded that a sentence of more than 20 years for the first appellant was not merited, even having regard to his record. "
In reference to Smith, Lady Dorrian said: "Although she too has prior convictions, those were not of the violent nature of those of the first appellant, although she does have convictions for possession of weapons.
"We will therefore quash the sentences and impose a sentence of life imprisonment with a punishment part of 20 years for the first appellant, and a sentence of life imprisonment with a punishment part of 18 years for the second appellant."
Smith's term was reduced to 17 years to reflect the period spent on remand.
Fish filleting knife
At their trial last year, MacDougall and Smith denied striking Tracy Walker on the head with a rock before strangling her and stabbing her in the throat.
Jurors heard the pair targeted her because they needed money to buy drugs and knew she had £100.
The court was told that Smith handed MacDougall a fish filleting knife which she took from her stepfather's home.
Then following the attack, Smith stood for ten minutes and watched her die before she and MacDougall left.
At a hearing held earlier this month, MacDougall's advocate Brian McConnachie QC urged judges to quash his client's conviction.
He said MacDougall had been the victim of a miscarriage of justice and Lord Uist had ignored evidence that could show that Smith alone killed Miss Walker.
Smith's Advocate Paul Nelson said Lord Uist failed to address the possibility that another person could have handed MacDougall the knife used in the attack.
The appeal judges rejected those submissions.