Aberdeen housing department staff taking strike action
Council staff from Aberdeen's housing department are taking strike action over a dispute about workload and the potential merger of roles.
The Unite union said members felt that plans to combine housing officer and support officer roles into one post would provide a poorer service.
It follows fears about levels of housing arrears and homelessness.
Aberdeen City Council said it was disappointing that strike action was taking place.
Unite said members were set to take part in eight days of strike action up until the end of July, including "socially-distanced pickets".
'Ongoing consultation'
Unite's regional officer John Boland said: "We had hoped that the overwhelming support for strike action shown by the members in the ballot and the support our members have received from the public, who clearly sympathise with the position our members are in, would have resulted in some movement by Aberdeen City Council."
Aberdeen City Council said it was "very disappointing" that Unite members were striking, rather than "working constructively with us on plans to improve services".
A statement said: "The majority of our housing staff are supportive of proposals.
"We hope that Unite colleagues will reconsider their position and remain actively engaged in our ongoing consultation with staff. Aberdeen City Council is committed to serving our customers and will, in any event, continue to deliver the full range of housing services."