Aberdeen axe attacker jailed for six years
A man has been jailed for six years for an axe attack in Aberdeen.
David Reid, 32, struck Iain Wilson in the city's Marchburn Crescent after a confrontation between the two escalated in April last year.
He admitted a charge of assaulting Mr Wilson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.
At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey told Reid that such behaviour could not be tolerated.
The victim suffered a serious head injury.
'Violent and unacceptable'
Reid - who had a history of violence - was later traced in Carlisle.
Tony Graham QC, defending, said: "This was not something which was pre-planned.
"This was a confrontation which escalated into something violent and unacceptable.
"The plea was tendered on the basis that self-defence was explored and then excluded."
Lady Stacey said: "Things escalated into an assault involving an axe. This sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated."
Reid will be supervised for two years following his release.