Family pay tribute to biker killed in Moray crash
A man who died after his motorbike collided with a van in Moray has been named by police.
Paul Fairbairn, from the Rothes area, died in hospital following the crash on the A941, at its junction towards Birnie near Elgin, on Tuesday morning.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said the 44-year-old would be "sorely missed".
"We would like to say thank you to all the emergency services and staff at Dr Grays Hospital," they added.
"Thank you to family and friends who have been in touch and the Highlanders MCC for their support."
In a post on Facebook, Highlanders MCC, a bikers' group, described Mr Fairbairn as "one of the family... taken from us far too soon".
Police said the crash involved a white Suzuki motorbike and a white Transit van. Their inquiries are ongoing.