Man dies after motorbike in crash with van near Elgin
- Published
A man has died after his motorbike was in collision with a van in Moray.
Emergency services were called to the A941, at its junction towards Birnie, near Elgin, at about 07:00.
A 44-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police Scotland, appealing for witnesses, said the crash involved a white Suzuki motorbike and a white Transit van. The road was closed to allow a collision investigation.
Insp Lorraine Mackie said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as a result of this road crash.
"If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, please speak to police."
