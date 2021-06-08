Former lifeboat crewman avoids jail voer hoax calls in Moray
- Published
A man who was a lifeboat crew member when he made 19 hoax coastguard calls has avoided jail.
Leon Marandola, 20, was a volunteer with the Buckie RNLI crew in Moray when the incidents happened between June and August in 2019.
He had hoped the calls would help him gain experience - but he was never selected to go on the callouts.
Marandola was ordered to carry out unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov said he had shown "utter stupidity".
Defence lawyer Matthew O'Neill said Marandola was "deeply remorseful".
He had earlier admitted repeatedly breaching the Communications Act by knowingly providing false information.
Marandola admitted sending messages he knew to be false through VHF radio and 999 calls, and indirectly through posting on Facebook, for the purpose of causing "annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety" to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).
He claimed vessels or people needed to be rescued at sea when he knew this was not true.
Specialist equipment was used to capture Marandola's transmissions and to analyse data to work out the area where the calls were made.
It is understood the hoax callouts over a two-month period are estimated to have cost more than £150,000.
Marandola will have to perform 240 hours of unpaid work. He will also be under supervision for two years and a restriction of liberty order has been imposed.
The RNLI said: "Calls of this nature, where the perpetrator knows no life is at risk, not only waste time and resources but also endanger the lives of those who could need our services, only to find them unavailable or able to reach them in time.
"As an organisation we are, of course, disappointed that these calls have been made by a person previously connected to our lifeboat station. The person is no longer a volunteer with us."
'Abused his position'
HM Coastguard divisional commander Sue Todd said: "Hoax calls are taken extremely seriously as they tie up vital life-saving resources and risk taking them away from those who are actually in need.
"We will therefore always work with the relevant authorities to fully investigate and will seek to pursue a prosecution."
Police Scotland said its "complex inquiry" involved working with telecommunications regulator Ofcom.
Det Con John Riddell said: "Marandola abused his position making a series of hoax calls which not only caused considerable expense to the organisations but, moreover, put staff and volunteers at unnecessary risk."