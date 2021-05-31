Covid in Scotland: Concern over infection prevention at dental clinic
- Published
Concerns around "infection prevention and control" are being investigated at an Aberdeen dental clinic at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.
West End Dental on Great Western Road in Aberdeen had been told to close last Friday by NHS Grampian and the council.
It followed a "small number" of Covid cases linked to the site.
The public health incident management team (IMT) set up over the outbreak met again on Monday and said the investigation was ongoing.
The IMT said in a statement: "The IMT continues to investigate a small cluster of cases and concerns around infection prevention and control.
"We all expect health care premises to be safe and the IMT is seeking to work with the practice management to ensure this is the case before the facility can reopen.
"NHS Grampian, Aberdeen City Council and the Health and Safety Executive have continued to formally ask the practice to remain closed, to allow an inspection to be undertaken prior to it reopening."
A number of people have been contacted by Test and Protect, and have been asked to self isolate or get a PCR test.