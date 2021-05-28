Covid: Aberdeen dental practice told to close after 'small' outbreak
- Published
A dental practice in Aberdeen has been told to close following a "small number" of Covid cases linked to the site.
The closure of West End Dental on Great Western Road was requested by NHS Grampian and the city council.
An incident management team (IMT) has been set up to investigate the outbreak.
An IMT spokesman said: "The closure has been requested to protect public health and allow further investigations."
Contact tracing is ongoing in relation to the outbreak.
The spokesman added: "Our advice to residents in Grampian continues to be to have high vigilance for symptoms.
"If you have a continuous cough, fever or loss of taste or smell, you should book a PCR test immediately and isolate, along with your household."
Asymptomatic testing, for those without symptoms, can be arranged via the Grampian community testing programme.