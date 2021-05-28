'Predatory' paedophile handed further 17-year sentence
A man described by a judge as a "predatory paedophile" has been handed another 17-year prison term.
Albert Bremner, 58, was given a lifelong restriction order in 2009 for abusing two young girls.
In the new case, he targeted victims at locations in Aberdeenshire and Moray between 1993 and 2005.
Bremner, of Keith, Moray, denied the offences, but a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts to 11 charges of rape and sexual assault.
The High Court in Aberdeen heard how the girls were aged between six and 14 at the time Bremner preyed upon them.
'You show no remorse'
Jurors heard how Bremner groomed the children by offering them sweets and cigarettes.
At the High Court in Edinburgh, judge Lady Poole said: "You are a predatory paedophile and the abuse you subjected your victims to was of the most serious nature - you carried out a series of depraved acts on them.
"After hearing your victims give evidence in court it is clear that what you did to them has had a profound and lasting impact on them. They are to be commended for giving evidence in court against you.
"You show no remorse for your actions and you have deeply troubling attitudes ingrained deeply within you."
She added: "This level of wickedness can only lead to the imposition of a prison sentence. The sexual abuse of children is abhorrent and will not be tolerated by society. The sentence of the court will be one of 17 years."