Plans for first new Scottish vet school in 150 years
Plans have been unveiled to create the first new vet school in Scotland in more than 150 years.
The facility at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) in Aberdeen would offer courses in veterinary medicine ranging from Higher National Diploma to postgraduate degree level.
SRUC said the school would help tackle a skills shortage in the profession.
A report into the facility said it could create almost 240 jobs and generate £28m for the economy.
SRUC already offers degrees in veterinary nursing but has unveiled plans to open the vet school.
'Bold vision'
SRUC principal Prof Wayne Powell said: "This is a ground-breaking model to expand access to educational opportunities and broaden the range of potential students who would not ordinarily be able to attend a vet school.
"It will also help solve existing skills shortages across Scotland."
He said the vet school would build on the "excellent new facilities" SRUC has already announced for its sites in Aberdeen and Inverness, adding: "There is a lot of work still to be done, but we are ready to seize the opportunity."
A working group is being established to progress the plans, led by Prof Sir Pete Downes, the former principal of the University of Dundee.
Sheila Voas, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland, and former National Farmers Union Scotland president Nigel Miller are among others also involved.
Linda Prescott-Clements, director of education at the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), said: "The RCVS looks forward to working with the team at SRUC as it moves towards meeting our accreditation standards, so that its future graduates can join the UK veterinary profession."