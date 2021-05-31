Men who badly injured woman with falling sofa in Aberdeen avoid jail
By Ken Banks
BBC Scotland North East reporter
- Published
Two men who badly injured a woman after dropping a sofa from a roof have been ordered to pay a total of £15,000 in compensation to their victim.
Edita Butkeviciute, now 31, was treated for injuries to her spine, legs and lungs after the incident in Aberdeen in December 2019.
She said she was "lucky to be alive" but did not want the men to be jailed.
Barrie Law, 27, and Lee Morrison, 33, had been moving the sofa. They admitted acting culpably and recklessly.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff William Summers said that as a direct alternative to custody, Law must pay compensation of £12,000 and Morrison must pay £3,000.
Both were also told to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and will be supervised for 18 months.
Ms Butkeviciute told BBC Scotland News she was still in pain every day but felt "blessed" to be alive.
Lawyers for the two men expressed remorse on behalf of their clients.
Law and Morrison admitted dropping a sofa from the rooftop of Nailco Nail Bar on Union Street on 7 December 2019.
The sofa struck Ms Butkeviciute, causing severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment.
Ms Butkeviciute, from Lithuania, had stepped outside at the rear of her work to speak on the phone.
She said in hospital at the time: "I remember just waking up, I screamed really loud for help and started feeling cold. I couldn't move."
Ms Butkeviciute underwent extensive surgery after the incident.
She said: "Nothing changes what happened - it was stupid, but they should not go to jail for it.
"I am glad these two men admitted what happened so other people can learn an important lesson - people can get seriously hurt and what happened to me proves that. I'm in pain every day.
"It happened in seconds. Now, I feel great, I appreciate life like never before, it changed me in a really good way as well. I am very positive, I have no hate."
She added: "I just want to focus on my recovery and move on with my life.
"I could have died that day, so I really do feel blessed."