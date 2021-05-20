Housebuilding director faces badger sett damage charge
- Published
A director of a housebuilding firm has been charged with damaging a badger sett in an Aberdeen suburb.
Bruce Allan, 55, is alleged to have breached the Protection of Badgers Act at Contlaw Road in Milltimber between June and July last year.
This is said to have been while acting in his capacity as director of Malcolm Allan Housebuilders.
The case against Mr Allan, of Kintore, Aberdeenshire, was continued without plea at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The charge states he interfered with a badger sett by damaging it, or part of it, and through a subcontractor "did dig, level and clear land which contained badger setts".
This is said to have been done intending to cause damage to the badger sett, or part of it, or with "reckless disregard" as to whether the actions would have such consequences.
The case will call again next month.