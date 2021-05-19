Covid: Shetland police officers penalised for socialising indoors
- Published
A number of police officers in Shetland have been issued with fixed penalty notices for socialising indoors.
Fellow officers were called to a report of a gathering in a house in Lerwick's Russell Crescent on Friday evening, when restrictions were still in place.
Six people, including some officers, were issued with fixed penalty notices and the group was broken up.
Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew said it was "extremely disappointing" a "small number" officers were involved.
At the time of the incident, Shetland was still under level three restrictions which do not allow socialising in homes.
Shetland moved to level one on Monday, meaning six people from three households can meet in a home.
Supt Pettigrew said: "The vast majority of people in Shetland have been sticking to the rules to suppress the spread of coronavirus and I would like to thank our community for this.
"It is extremely disappointing that a small number of police officers were involved in a gathering in breach of the regulations on Friday.
"Their actions undermine the sacrifices you have all have made in the last year and I appreciate many of you will be upset about this incident."
She said they had been "reminded of their responsibility to set an example to others".