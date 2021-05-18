Ex-football coach jailed for 12 years for sex attacks on boys
- Published
A former youth football coach and sea cadet officer found guilty of sex attacks on 10 young boys has been jailed for 12 years.
William Hay, 71, abused victims at locations in Aberdeen and Perthshire, including a beach, a campsite, a sports complex and a golf club.
The attacks took place between 1981 and 2016.
Lord Sandison, at the High Court in Edinburgh, described it as a "career of abuse".
Hay, of Aberdeen, was convicted of 12 charges at the High Court in Glasgow last month.
'Commend victims'
He had denied all of the allegations.
Hay maintains that he has fallen victim to a conspiracy.
The judge said: "You continue to maintain that your victims have conspired to malign you with elaborate and complex stories. However, you are not fooling anybody anymore.
"Your conduct shows how you put your own needs for sexual gratification before any sense of decency.
"I commend your victims in coming forward, giving evidence against you and bringing an end to what I can only describe as being your career of abuse, and which has resulted in you finally receiving your own just deserts."
'Sexual predator'
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci QC told Lord Sandison that Hay was in poor health and asked for him to take this into account when passing sentence.
Police Scotland described Hay as a "sexual predator".
The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) Scotland said in a statement: "The boys that Hay coached at the football club and sea-cadets would have trusted him, but he abused his position and exploited this relationship to satisfy his own sexual desires.
"Abuse can have a devastating impact on children that can last into adulthood, and the victims in this case have shown enormous bravery in speaking out against Hay. We hope they are receiving all the support they need to recover from their ordeals.
"It is so important that those who have been subjected to sexual abuse are encouraged to come forward and that they have the confidence they will be listened to and allegations will be thoroughly investigated."